London primary school engulfed by overnight blaze

A primary school in England has been engulfed by an inferno overnight.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines had been called to Roding Primary School in Dagenham at 4.50am on Tuesday.

Firefighters at the scene on Hewett Road, Dagenham (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Around half of the single-storey structure was said to be ablaze.

It is unclear what started the fire, but crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford and surrounding stations were scrambled to battle it, LFB said.

@LondonFire rodding primary school# Dagenham up in flames pic.twitter.com/7oBOWy61ib — Jon h (@67jrde) September 4, 2018

Children had been due to return to the school for the start of the autumn term on Wednesday, according to its website.

- Press Association