Liverpool multi-storey car park destroyed in New Year's Eve blaze demolished

Work began today to demolish the multi-storey Liverpool Waterfront Car Park near to the Echo Arena which was destroyed by fire on New Year's Eve in 2017.

Burnt out cars are removed from their parking spaces as work began to demolish the multi-storey Liverpool Waterfront Car Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Hundreds of cars were destroyed after the fire tore through a 1,600-capacity multi-storey car park.

Both burnt out cars and others which appeared to be undamaged, but were written off by insurance companies due to fire and water damage, were removed from their parking spaces as work began on the demolition today.

Burnt out cars are removed from their parking spaces as work began to demolish the multi-storey Liverpool Waterfront Car Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The fire caused the cancellation of the Liverpool International Horse Show on New Year's Eve last and horses which had been on the first level were moved to the arena.

Witnesses, at the time, described grabbing possessions and running for their lives after the blaze broke out in an old Land Rover and rapidly spread to nearby vehicles.

Cars were heard exploding "every few seconds" as firefighters battled to bring the inferno under control into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A total of 12 fire engines attended the scene at King's Dock on the night.

Burnt out cars are removed from their parking spaces as work began to demolish the multi-storey Liverpool Waterfront Car Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

- Digital Desk