Live: Mark Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook's role in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to European Parliament members for Facebook's role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In his opening remarks, Mr Zuckerberg apologised for the companies role and its tools being used "for harm".

He said: "That was a mistake."

He added: "It's become clear over the last couple of years that we haven't done enough to prevent the tools we've built from being used for harm as well.

"Whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people's information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities.

"I expect this will significantly impact our profitability," he said, adding that "keeping people safe will always be more important than maximising our profits".