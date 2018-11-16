List of top-selling works by living artists after David Hockney breaks record

David Hockney has smashed the auction record for a living artist after his Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) sold at Christie’s in New York. Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (Yui Mok/PA)

The 1972 painting, said to feature his former partner Peter Schlesinge, sold for $90.3 million.

He has painted houses in Los Angeles, their swimming pools and naked or semi-naked men in the water, in a distinctive palette forever associated with the artist.

It is one of those works – Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) – that has set the auction record for a living artist after it sold for $90.3m at Christie’s in New York.

Here are some of the other works of art which have collected record sums.

Jeff Koons – Balloon Dog (Orange) – $58.4 million

Gerhard Richter – Abstraktes Bild – $46.4 million

Jasper Johns – Flag – $36 million

Ed Ruscha – Smash – $30.4 million

Christopher Wool – Untitled (Riot) – $29.9 million

Often a non-conformist, Hockney has spoken out about the UK’s smoking ban, calling it “mean-spirited”. Hockney is a keen smoker (John Stillwell/PA)

Earlier this month he was given the inaugural lifetime achievement award at the Queen Sonja Print Award, where he told the Press Association the prize “makes me feel old”.

He added: “I always say in the studio I don’t feel old, I just feel 30. I do still feel 30 in my studio, that is why I stay there most of the time.

“I’m OK, when I was young of course you think you’re immortal, that is why the young smoke, they think they’re immortal. They always will.”

