Lion cub found in Lamborghini on France’s Champs-Elysees

A French animal protection agency is caring for a lion cub that was found by police in a Lamborghini on Paris’s Champs-Elysees boulevard.

The agency, 30 Million Friends, has said the cub is the third it has recovered in a month and the sixth in under a year.

It tweeted in French with images of the cub, saying that “particular” kinds of people wanted to resell “these babies” for profit, using an angry emoji.

"Les pouvoirs publics doivent arrêter ce qui est devenu un véritable #trafic d’animaux sauvages sur le territoire national. Ces bébés, arrachés à leur mère, font l’objet de revente à des particuliers 😡. Nous avons déjà sauvé 6 fauves en moins d’un an... " https://t.co/btjzi2BOuk — 30 Millions d'Amis (@30millionsdamis) November 13, 2018

It is calling for beefed-up measures against the trafficking of wild animals in France.

The cub , named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old.

The agency said it has filed a legal complaint against the driver of the rented Lamborghini, who was taken into custody.

It said the cub has a few health problems but is basically fine.

- Press Association