Legal process not the way to go over illegal immigrants – Trump

US president Donald Trump has said the legal due process given to people caught trying to cross the US border illegally is dysfunctional and “not the way to go”.

Mr Trump said in a series of tweets that “Hiring manythousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go – will always be disfunctional”.

Such a difference in the media coverage of the same immigration policies between the Obama Administration and ours. Actually, we have done a far better job in that our facilities are cleaner and better run than were the facilities under Obama. Fake News is working overtime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The US leader said people trying to gain entry “must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the US illegally” and that children should be sent back to their home countries.

He adds that “If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it’s tracks”.

Such a difference in the media coverage of the same immigration policies between the Obama Administration and ours. Actually, we have done a far better job in that our facilities are cleaner and better run than were the facilities under Obama. Fake News is working overtime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

His comments were similar to those made over the weekend in which he compared people crossing the border to invaders.

Mr Trump is also complaining about media coverage of his immigration policies, saying they are the “same” as the Obama administration’s, although that is not the case.

- Press Association