Leading English private boarding school will allow boys to wear skirts

A leading private boarding school in England has said it will allow any boy to wear a skirt if requested to do so.

Richard Maloney, the headmaster of Uppingham school in Rutland told the Times.co.uk that any boy who said he wanted to wear a skirt would be treated sympathetically.

Former alumni at the school include broadcaster Stephen Fry and well known chef Rick Stein.

Mr Maloney who told Times.co.uk he also tries to use gender-neutral terms like “pupils” rather than “boys and girls”, went on: “I would hope that any pupil could come to me and say, ‘This is who we are, this is how we wish to express ourselves. We want to wear these clothes’, and we would probably allow that.”

The story comes as a British Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) reported that a record number of children are doubting their gender identity.

The Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at London’s Tavistock Clinic reveled this week that when it opened in 1989, it received two referrals and that last year, 1,400 children under 18 were referred there – double the number of the year before.

RT.UK go on to reveal that 300 of these referrals were under the age of 12, with some as young as three years old.

- Digital Desk