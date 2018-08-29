Lawyer who helped Donald Trump overhaul federal judiciary with conservative judges set to leave in autumn

President Donald Trump has tweeted that his White House counsel, Don McGahn, will be departing in the autumn after the Senate confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court.

The president praised his top White House lawyer, saying he has "worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service".

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Mr McGahn has played a major role in President Trump's overhaul of the federal judiciary with conservative judges.

And he played a prominent role in President Trump's selection of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and the president's nomination of Judge Kavanaugh.

Mr McGahn has had a controversial tenure, marked by his threat to resign last year if President Trump continued to press for the removal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election interference.