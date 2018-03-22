Lawyer leading Donald Trump's response to Russia allegations leaves post

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

John Dowd confirmed his decision in an email, saying he "loves the president" and wishes him well.

Another of Mr Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also confirmed Mr Dowd's departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to the team, former US attorney Joseph diGenova.


