Lawyer leading Donald Trump's response to Russia allegations leaves post

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.

John Dowd confirmed his decision in an email, saying he "loves the president" and wishes him well.

Another of Mr Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also confirmed Mr Dowd's departure.

The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to the team, former US attorney Joseph diGenova.

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

...have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary. The writer of the story, Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

