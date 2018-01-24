Latest: US sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to at least 175 years

Update 5.40pm: A former Michigan sports doctor who sexually abused Olympic gymnasts and other young women for years has been sentenced to at least 175 years.

When sentencing Mr Nassar, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said, "I just signed your death warrant."

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Aquilina said, "It is my honour and privilege to sentence you because you, sir, so not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again."

The sentencing in Lansing, Michigan, capped a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court.

They confronted Nassar in person as they delivered a series of victim impact statements.

The 54-year-old worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing, before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, was open to all of his accusers.

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

A former Michigan sports doctor who sexually abused Olympic gymnasts and other young women for years is set to be sentenced.

Larry Nassar, 54, will face justice following the statements of more than 150 victims.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear from a few more victims before sending Nassar to jail on the seventh day of a remarkable hearing that has given the girls, young women and their parents a chance to confront their abuser in court.

He faces a minimum term of 25 to 40 years on molestation charges.

Among those testifying on the last day in the Michigan courtroom is Rachael Denhollander, one of the first women to publicly identify herself as one of Nassar’s young victims.

Ms Denhollander contacted Michigan State University police in 2016 after reading reports about how USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, mishandled complaints of sexual misconduct.

Nassar worked at Michigan State and also was the national gymnastics squad’s doctor.

Nassar, 54, eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, including Ms Denhollander, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

His accusers said he would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them, often without explanation, while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries.

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up.

He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

"I’d been told during my entire gymnastics career to not question authority," a former elite gymnast, Isabell Hutchins, said.

The judge is likely to be unsparing in her treatment of Nassar. Judge Aquilina has praised the victims who have appeared in her court since January 16, calling them "sister survivors", and assuring them that their perpetrator will be punished for his crimes.

The women have included Olympians Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.

"Your words are vital. They are as strong as your martial arts," Judge Aquilina told Christina Barba, who has known Nassar for decades and practices karate.

"They will take him down quicker and cleaner than any kick you’ve got."

Ms Hutchins and Mattie Larson, a former national gymnast, talked about how Nassar won their allegiance with sweets, Olympic trinkets and encouraging words while they were under constant scrutiny from their demanding coaches.

Brooke Hylek, a gymnast who plans to compete in college, heaped scorn on Nassar.

"I cannot believe I ever trusted you and I will never forgive you," she told him. "I’m happy you will be spending the rest of your life in prison.

"Enjoy hell, by the way."

"I am a strong woman and I am still a gymnast and I'm going to be a collegiate gymnast. I will never let this break me. I am strong." -- #LarryNassar survivor Brooke Hylek — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) January 23, 2018

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.