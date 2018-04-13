Latest: Trump calls Comey 'untruthful slime ball' in response to book claims

US President Donald Trump has labelled former FBI director James Comey an "untruthful slime ball" in his latest Twitter outburst.

Mr Trump was responding to Mr Comey's description in his book that the President was a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty and lied about everything.

"James Comey is a proven leaker and liar," Mr Trump tweeted.

"He is weak and...a (sic) untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. It was my great honor to fire James Comey."

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Earlier: Donald Trump 'unethical' and 'untethered to truth', says ex-FBI director Comey

Former FBI director James Comey describes President Donald Trump as "unethical" and "untethered to truth" in a new book.

He calls Mr Trump's leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty".

Mr Comey's comments come in the book in which he casts Mr Trump as a mafia boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics and tried to pressure him regarding the investigation into Russian election interference.

The book provides a first-hand account of several moments under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller's team probing possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.

The book is sure to ignite a backlash from Mr Trump, who has previously attacked Mr Comey as a "showboat" and a "liar".

It is to be released next week.

- Digital Desk and Press Association