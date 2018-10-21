Latest: Taiwan train derailment kills 18, injures 160

Update - 2.10pm:Eighteen people were killed and at least 160 others injured when one of Taiwan’s newer, faster trains derailed on a curve along a popular weekend route, officials have said.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 366 passengers from a suburb of Taipei towards Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s south-east coast, when it went off the tracks at 4.50pm local time, the Taiwan central government said.

The railway administration, citing the fire department, said 17 people died of cardiac arrest.

The injured were being treated in four different hospitals.

Photos from the scene just south of the city of Luodong showed the train’s eight cars in a zig-zag formation near the tracks, some on their sides.

Most of the deaths were in the first car, which flipped over, a government spokesman said.

Local television reports said passengers were trying to escape through train windows and that bystanders had gathered to help them before rescuers arrived.

It is unclear how many people were still trapped in the train, said the spokesman.

More than 20 soldiers had joined firefighters in their rescue work.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.

Earlier: 17 killed, 101 injured in Taiwan train derailment

Seventeen people have been killed and 101 injured after a train derailed in Taiwan, the railway administration said.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers towards Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s south-east coast, when it went off the tracks on Sunday afternoon.

The railway administration, citing the fire department, said the 17 people died of cardiac arrest.

The injured are being treated in four different hospitals.

- Press Association