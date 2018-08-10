Latest: Suspect in custody; four dead after shooting in Canada

Latest: Fredericton Police have confirmed that they have one suspect in custody.

Police in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, say at least four people have been killed after a shooting.

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he woke up in his apartment on Brookside Drive at around 7am local time to the sound of three gunshots 10 metres from his bed.

Mr MacCoubrey said more than 15 other gunshots were subsequently fired between that time and around 8.30am.

He says his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

Mr MacCoubrey said police have been searching the complex and he has been sitting on the floor of his home away from windows.

Four dead in Canada shooting; situation ongoing

At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada.

The Fredericton Police say at least four people are dead.

The incident in New Brunswick is ongoing.

Police are urging people to stay in their homes with their doors locked.

More to follow.

Re: Shooting. At this time, we can confirm multiple fatalities. The incident is ongoing. More information will be available when we can. Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Digital Desk