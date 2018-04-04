Latest: Shooting suspect was angry after YouTube stopped paying her for videos, says father

Update 8.03am: A woman opened fire with a handgun in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters in California, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself, was angry because the company had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father has told the Bay Area News Group.

People who post on YouTube can receive money from advertisements that accompany their videos, but the company "de-monetises" some channels for reasons including inappropriate material or having fewer than 1,000 subscribers.

YouTube Shooting Suspect Nasim Aghdam uploaded this video to her Facebook account - criticizing the company for age-restricting, filtering and demonetizing her videos. pic.twitter.com/3mwuFl5vnE — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) April 4, 2018

YouTube had "stopped everything", and "she was angry", Ismail Aghdam said.

Ismail Aghdam said he reported his daughter missing on Monday after she did not answer her phone for two days.

The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5 — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018

He said the family received a call from Mountain View police at around 2am on Tuesday saying they found Nasim sleeping in a car.

He said he warned them she might be heading for YouTube because she "hated" the company.

Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed officers located a woman by the same name asleep in a vehicle asleep in a Mountain View car park on Tuesday morning.

Ms Nelson said the woman declined to answer further questions but the police spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether police were warned Aghdam might go to YouTube.

Ismail Aghdam said his daughter was a vegan activist and animal lover.

A woman opened fire with a handgun in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters in California, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself, authorities said.

Terrified employees huddled inside, calling 911, as officers and federal agents swarmed the company's suburban campus sandwiched between two interstates in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Bruno.

San Bruno police said a woman opened fire with a handgun in an outdoor courtyard and then died after shooting herself.

The deceased was identified as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a 39-year-old woman from San Diego, police said.

"The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting," a police statement read.

"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted."

YouTube employee Dianna Arnspiger said she was on the building's second floor when she heard gunshots, ran to a window and saw the shooter on a patio outside.

She said the woman wore glasses and a scarf and was using a "big huge pistol."

"It was a woman and she was firing her gun. And I just said, 'Shooter,' and everybody started running," Arnspiger said.

She and others hid in a conference room for an hour while another employee repeatedly called 911 for updates.

"It was terrifying," she said.

A 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition, a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital said.

Witnesses described terror before officers arrived and discovered a victim near a front door and then found the shooter several minutes later with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

He said two additional gunshot victims were found at an adjacent business minutes later. Mr Barberini initially said there were four people who had been shot but later clarified that a fourth person had suffered an ankle injury.

Zach Vorhies, 37, a senior software engineer at YouTube, said he was at his desk working on the second floor of one of the buildings when the fire alarm went off. He got on his skateboard and approached a courtyard, where he saw the shooter yelling, "'Come at me, or come get me'."

He saw somebody lying nearby on his back with a red stain on his stomach that appeared to be from a bullet wound. Mr Vorhies said he realised there was an active shooter when a police officer with an assault rifle came through a security door.

He said the public can access the courtyard where he saw the shooter during work hours.

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

Michael Finney, a 21-year-old supervisor at Carl's Jr across from the campus, said he came out of the bathroom to see a woman in a booth bleeding from the calf. Two friends were trying to stop the bleeding, using the victim's sweatshirt as a tourniquet, but it was not helping, he told the San Jose Mercury News.

"Everyone was figuring out what to do," Mr Finney said. "I was trying to stay calm and see what I could do. Everybody is shocked."

Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, said the company's security team worked with authorities to evacuate buildings and was doing whatever it could support the victims and their families.

YouTube's headquarters has more than a thousand engineers and other employees in several buildings. Originally built in the late 1990s for the clothing retailer Gap, the campus south of San Francisco is known for its sloped green roof of native grasses.

Inside, Google famously outfitted the office several years ago with a three-lane red slide for workers to zoom from one story to another.

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

"Today it feels like the entire community of YouTube, all of the employees, were victims of this crime," said Chris Dale, a YouTube spokesman. "Our hearts go out to all those who suffered."

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and that officials were monitoring developments.

