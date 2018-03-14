Latest: Russia accuses UK of 'grossly misleading' world as EC president expresses 'full solidarity' with Theresa May

Update - 11.45am: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the UK of trying to "grossly mislead" the world community over the Skripal case.

According to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Lavrov told a press conference that Britain was acting as if suspicion should be regarded as "the queen of evidence".

Mr Lavrov said Moscow had not yet received an official request from the UK under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and would be prepared to respond within 10 days to an approach of this kind.

Downing Street has confirmed that Theresa May will make an oral statement to the House of Commons on the Skripal case following Prime Minister's Questions.

European Council president Donald Tusk said he would put the poisoning on the agenda of next week's European Council meeting.

He tweeted: "I express my full solidarity with PM @theresa_may in the face of the brutal attack inspired, most likely, by Moscow. I'm ready to put the issue on next week's #EUCO agenda.

"For real friends, this should be obvious: At a time of fake news spreading, meddling in our elections, and attacks on people on our soil with nerve agent, the response must not be transatlantic bickering but transatlantic unity."

10.09am: Theresa May chairs national security council as Russia says it 'won't accept the language of ultimatum'

Theresa May is chairing a meeting of the UK's national security council after the midnight deadline she set Moscow over the spy poisoning case passed.

Russia said yesterday it would ignore demands for an explanation over how a nerve agent was deployed in Salisbury unless Britain agreed to send it samples of the poison.

The Federation's embassy in the UK fired off a salvo of tweets warning the threat of sanctions would "meet with a response".

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Russia had "no connection" to the Skripal poisoning and "won't accept the language of ultimatum" from the UK.

According to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Peskov said: "Moscow's stance is well-known, London was told about Moscow's position through diplomatic channels. Moscow has no connection to the incident that took place in the United Kingdom.

"Moscow won't accept absolutely unfounded accusations against it, which are not substantiated by any evidence, and won't accept the language of ultimatum."

Mr Peskov said Russia was "open for co-operation" in investigating the incident, but had not received any "mutual readiness" from the UK.

"We hope that common sense will prevail and that other countries will at least stop to think if there is any proof or there is none, and if reproaches against Moscow have grounds to rely on," he said.

"Common sense prompts and demonstrates that no grounds for charges can exist."

Counter-terrorism police in the UK, meanwhile, launched an investigation into the death of a Russian exile who was a close friend of Vladimir Putin critic Boris Berezovsky.

Scotland Yard said a man in his 60s was found at a home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden, south-west London on Monday and that the cause of his death is unexplained - but there was "no evidence to suggest a link to the incident in Salisbury".

Mrs May has warned she will set out a "full range" of measures to be taken in response if there is no credible response from the Kremlin about the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

She is chairing a meeting this morning of senior intelligence officials and ministers to discuss developments in the case.

The British premier is likely to make a statement in the House of Commons to update MPs after Prime Minister's Questions.

Britain's options are being weighed up by the Government - with a cyber counter-strike said to be among the possible measures being considered, along with economic, financial and diplomatic action.

In a series of tweets, the Russian Embassy said: "Moscow will not respond to London's ultimatum until it receives samples of the chemical substance to which the UK investigators are referring."

"The incident appears to be yet another crooked attempt by the UK authorities to discredit Russia," it added.

The embassy said those calling for the expulsion of Russian diplomats "don't care about Global Britain and its diplomats in Moscow".

World leaders, including Donald Trump and Angela Merkel, voiced their support for the UK as the deadline approached.

Mrs May said on Monday her Government had concluded it is "highly likely" Russia was responsible for the attack which left ex-spy Mr Skripal and his daughter in a critical condition in hospital.

She demanded that Moscow account for how a Russian-produced nerve agent could have been deployed in Salisbury and vowed to set out measures Britain would adopt if no credible response was received by the end of Tuesday.

President Trump told Mrs May in a phone call the US is "with the UK all the way" and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she stood in "full solidarity" with Britain, according to Downing Street.

Police said investigations could take several weeks as they carry out a "painstaking" operation to identify how the Novichok nerve agent was used to poison Mr Skripal on British soil.

The former double agent, 66, and his daughter, 33, were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on March 4.

Police in the UK and MI5 are to look into allegations that a string of other deaths on UK soil may be linked to Russia.

- Digital Desk and PA