Latest: Rescue boat carrying migrants from Libya docks in Spanish port of Valencia

Update - 11.03am: The Aquarius rescue ship, a pawn in Europe’s latest battle over immigration, has docked in the Spanish port of Valencia after a week-long odyssey carrying migrants around the Mediterranean.

The boat operated by aid groups SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders touched land shortly before 11am Sunday with 106 migrants on board.

An Italian coastguard ship had already arrived in Valencia with 270 of the 630 migrants that the Aquarius saved off Libyan shores more than a week ago.

Another Italian navy ship with the rest of the migrants from the Aquarius will arrive later.

Italy and Malta had denied entry to the rescue ship last Saturday.

Spain then stepped in and offered to let it dock. It took the convoy nearly a week to travel the 930 miles between Sicily and Spain.

An Italian coastguard ship had already arrived in Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)

The head of Doctors Without Borders in Spain said he was glad that Spain had allowed the convoy to dock but he was worried about European nations closing their ports to those rescued at sea.

David Noguera told The Associated Press: “I have mixed feelings. I am happy that the journey is over, a journey that was too long, and I am worried for the situation in the Mediterranean and the closing of European ports.”

For as long as European governments fail to fulfill their responsibilities. #Aquarius is obliged to continue to conduct search and rescue operations in the #Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/KuEU91JS2e — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) June 17, 2018

Spain’s minister of public works Jose Luis Abalos said due to their ordeal, the migrants would be granted a “special authorisation” to remain in the country for one month before “they will be dealt with according to our laws without exception”.

Mr Abalos said: “Spain will act with sensitivity and at the same time within the law, and with a message to Europe that it doesn’t have an immigration policy up to the challenge at hand.”

The migrants include 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and as many as seven pregnant women.

Earlier: The first Italian government ship accompanying the migrant aid boat Aquarius has docked at the Spanish port of Valencia.

The Italian coastguard vessel Dattilo arrived just before 7am on Sunday.

It will be followed by the Aquarius and another Italian navy ship, the Orione.

The Aquarius and the two Italian boats are carrying the 630 migrants rescued by the Aquarius while attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean last week.

The Aquarius, a boat operated by the aid groups SOS Mediterranee Sea and Doctors Without Borders, was stuck off the coast of Sicily last Saturday when Italy refused it permission to dock and demanded Malta do so.

Malta refused and Spain stepped in and offered to grant them entry some 930 miles away.

The migrants were met by emergency workers, including health officials and psychologists, at the city’s marina.

Spanish authorities have said they will examine the migrants case by case to see if they qualify for asylum according to the country’s regulations.

Spain’s minister of public works, Miguel Angel Abalos, said on Saturday that the migrants from the Aquarius would be granted a “special authorisation” to remain in the country for one month before “they will be dealt with according to our laws without exception”.

Abalos said the Spanish government “will act with sensitivity and at the same time within the law, and with a message to Europe that it doesn’t have an immigration policy up to the challenge at hand”.

The boatload of migrants that was forced to spend days crossing the western Mediterranean includes 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and as many as seven pregnant women, according to Valencia’s regional authorities.

Spain has accepted the French government’s offer to take in those migrants who want to go to France “once they have fulfilled the protocols established for their arrival”.

The refusal by Italy and Malta to allow the Aquarius to enter their ports has created a row between EU members over how to handle immigration.

Under the EU’s asylum laws — currently the subject of a major political dispute and under revision — migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first enter Europe.

In practice, the policy has placed a heavy burden on Italy and Greece, where hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have arrived in recent years.

Spain’s new Socialist government has taken up the cause of the migrants’ plight to demonstrate its commitment to protecting human rights and respecting international law.

The arrival of the Aquarius convoy comes during a spike of seaborne migrants crossing from African shores to southern Spain.

Spain’s maritime rescue service pulled 986 people from 69 small boats its rescue craft reached in waters in or near the Strait of Gibraltar between Friday and Saturday. It also recovered four bodies.

At least 792 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the United Nations.

Through the first five months of 2018, a total of 35,455 migrants reached European shores, with 11,792 of them arriving in Spain.

- Press Association