Latest: Paris hostage-taker arrested; hostages freed
12/06/2018 - 19:20:00
Update 7.20pm: A hostage-taker in Paris has been arrested and the hostages freed, the French interior minister said.
Earlier: Man 'armed with a bomb' takes people hostage in Paris
Up to three people, one reported to be a pregnant woman, have been taken hostage by a man ''armed with a bomb" in Paris.
The man is said to be ''unstable'' but the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.
The Paris Police Prefecture said a ''police intervention'' was underway at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital.
Ne relayez pas de fausses rumeurs. Intervention de la @prefpolice en cours à #paris10 suite à une prise d'otage.— Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 12, 2018
The area has been cordoned-off by authorities and emergency services are at the scene.
Plusieurs fourgons du Samu sont sur place, à quelques mètres de la rue des Petites Écuries pic.twitter.com/F61Y3whgRR— Valentine Arama (@AramaValentine) June 12, 2018
It has been reported by French media outlet BFM TV that the hostage taker has asked to get in touch with the Iranian ambassador. He/she claims to have taken three people hostage and to have an accomplice.
Le preneur d’otages demande à rentrer en contact avec l’ambassadeur d’Iran pic.twitter.com/UAbazzWnmt— BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 12, 2018
People have been posting images on social media of the scene but there have been no other details confirmed from authorities yet.
Several hostages held by a man in a Paris apartment in the 10th district. Entire area shut down. Hundreds of cops. Bomb squad also present. No indication so far that it’s a terror case. More likely family drama pic.twitter.com/hyfnv4LSzd— Rory Mulholland (@mulhollandrory) June 12, 2018
Un camion de pompier évacue le périmètre bouclé @Le_Figaro pic.twitter.com/8yBwamk7ab— Valentine Arama (@AramaValentine) June 12, 2018
MORE: Pregnant woman among #Paris hostages – reports https://t.co/IzBufptr37 pic.twitter.com/BYTpMVRfYT— RT (@RT_com) June 12, 2018
- Digital Desk
