Latest: One dead after train carrying Republican Party representatives hits truck in the US

Update: 6.01pmOne person has died and another was seriously injured after a chartered train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat struck a refuse truck in Virginia, the White House has confirmed.

There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff after the incident south of Charlottesville, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Ms Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

The party members and advisers had been heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A train carrying US Republican Party representatives and advisers to a policy retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck.

Oklahoma congressman Tom Cole said one person on the truck may have been injured in the incident, which is thought to have taken place near Charlottesville, Virginia. Emergency workers are on the scene.

Mr Cole said he is not aware of any injuries on board the train.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”