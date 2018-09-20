Latest: Multiple people killed in Maryland shooting

Latest: Multiple people have been killed and injured after a shooting in the US state of Maryland.

The lone suspect is in a critical condition after the shooting which took place at a Rite Aid distribution centre, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R Gahler.

He said that authorities were taking care in the preliminary investigation to avoid giving incorrect information on the number of people injured in the incident.

Authorities respond to the shooting (Jerry Jackson/AP)

A law enforcement official has said that three people were killed in the shooting, based on preliminary information.

Mr Gahler said the call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution centre at 9.06am, and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

FBI Baltimore is responding & assisting @Harford_Sheriff with an Active Shooter situation. For updates please follow @Harford_Sheriff. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 20, 2018

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Before the incident ended, the FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with the situation.

Authorities respond to the shooting (Jerry Jackson/AP)

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

Earlier: Reports of three deaths in US shooting

Three people have been killed and several injured in a shooting in the US, according to breaking reports

The local Sheriff’s Office has said the situation is ongoing but “secure".

It is unknown whether those repsonsible have been captured or killed.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence at an industrial park in the county.

PA & Digital Desk