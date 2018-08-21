Latest: Misconduct charges against Hillsborough police chief dropped

Update 11am: Former police chief Norman Bettison will not be prosecuted over alleged lies he told following the Hillsborough disaster after charges against him were dropped.

The former Merseyside and West Yorkshire chief constable had been charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office, all relating to alleged lies he told about his role in the aftermath of the 1989 tragedy in which 96 Liverpool supporters died.

But, at a Preston Crown Court hearing before judge Peter Openshaw on Tuesday, Sarah Whitehouse QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the proceedings would be discontinued.

Mr Bettison, 62, who was a chief inspector at the time of the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989, had been due to face trial next year.

He was accused of untruthfully describing his role in the South Yorkshire Police response as "peripheral" in a comment to then chief inspector of constabulary David O'Dowd, in 1998, when Sir Norman applied for the job of chief constable in Merseyside.

He was also accused of lying to Merseyside Police Authority when he said he had never attempted to shift blame for the disaster "on to the shoulders of Liverpool supporters".

Mr Bettison, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was alleged to have lied in a statement issued on September 13 2012, following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, when he said he had never offered any interpretation other than that the behaviour of Liverpool fans did not cause the disaster.

He was also accused of misconduct over a a statement released the following day in which he said he had never "besmirched" Liverpool fans.

Mr Bettison was charged after the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) carried out the biggest criminal investigation into alleged police misconduct ever carried out in England and Wales.

Five other men, including Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, are due to face trial for offences related to the disaster next year.

Earlier: Bid to stop prosecution of Hillsborough police chief on misconduct charges

An application to stop the prosecution of former police chief Norman Bettison for misconduct following the Hillsborough disaster is due to be heard today.

The 62-year-old is charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office, relating to alleged lies he told about his role in the aftermath of the tragedy in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

Submissions on an application to stay the proceedings against the former Merseyside and West Yorkshire chief constable will be heard by judge Peter Openshaw at Preston Crown Court.

Bettison, who was a chief inspector at the time of the FA Cup semi-final on April 15, 1989, is accused of untruthfully describing his role in the South Yorkshire Police response as “peripheral”.

He is alleged to have made the comment to then chief inspector of constabulary David O’Dowd, in 1998, when he applied for the job of chief constable in Merseyside.

He is also accused of lying to Merseyside Police Authority when he said he had never attempted to shift blame for the disaster “onto the shoulders of Liverpool supporters”.

Bettison, of Barnsley, Yorkshire, is accused of lying in statements issued following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012, when he said he had never offered any interpretation other than that the behaviour of Liverpool fans did not cause the disaster and that he had never “besmirched” Liverpool fans.

The hearing for the application was adjourned from June, when submissions to stay prosecutions of five other men charged with offences relating to the disaster and its aftermath were heard.

Judge Openshaw ruled match commander David Duckenfield, 73, Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 68, retired police officers Donald Denton, 80, and Alan Foster, 73, and police solicitor Peter Metcalf, 68, would all face trial.

Duckenfield, who is charged with 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter, is due to go on trial in January along with Mackrell, who is charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

Denton, Foster and Metcalf are expected to go on trial later next year charged with doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Reporting restrictions on the legal submissions have been imposed by Judge Openshaw until further notice.

