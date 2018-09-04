Latest: Man held with homemade bomb near US embassy in Cairo

Update 14.28pm: Police have arrested a man carrying a crude explosive device near the heavily fortified US embassy in Cairo, according to Egyptian authorities.

Security officials said the man, who they did not identify, was intercepted outside the concrete blast barriers that encircle the US and nearby British embassies in the leafy district of Garden City.

The US embassy said it was “aware of a reported incident” near the embassy and advised American citizens to avoid the area.

- Press Association

Earlier: Suspected bomb found near US embassy in Cairo

Update 13.52pm: A suspected explosive device has been found near the heavily fortified US embassy in the heart of Cairo, authorities said.

Egyptian security officials said the device was spotted outside the concrete barriers that encircle the embassy and the ambassador’s residence in the leafy district of Garden City.

The US embassy said in a tweet that it was “aware of a reported incident” near the embassy and advised American citizens to avoid the area.

The area around the embassy has for decades been heavily policed, with concrete barriers blocking vehicular traffic in its immediate vicinity.

The British embassy is across the road from the US site.

- Press Association
