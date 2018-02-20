Latest: Malta airport reopens after two-hour closure following fire

Update 5pm: A fire in a fish tank pump room forced Malta's only airport to close for two hours, officials have said.

No-one was injured in the fire, which began in a room that holds pumps for a decorative aquarium located in the arrivals area at Malta International Airport.

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated and 16 flights were affected. They say 10 departing flights were delayed while six incoming flights were re-routed to nearby Catania, Sicily.

When the airport reopened, the rerouted flights made their way back to Malta.

Earlier: Hundreds of passengers have been evacuated after a fire in the arrivals lounge forced the temporary closure of Malta's only airport.

Incoming flights to Malta International Airport were diverted to Sicily, Italy, and departing flights were delayed after the fire on Tuesday afternoon.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

The airport said it is working to bring operations back to normal in the shortest time possible.