Latest: Here are some options for Theresa May as she prepares to make a statement on the Sergei Skripal attack

Update - 12.47pm: British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to update MPs on the nerve agent attack on a Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia at around 4.30pm.

Ahead of her statement, Downing Street said "if we get to a position when we are able to attribute this attack then we will do so".

The British Government will be under pressure to take a tough line against Russia if it is proven to be involved in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The expulsion of Russian diplomats and spies, new financial sanctions against individuals linked to the Kremlin, and withdrawal of official representation from this summer's World Cup are among the retaliatory measures which could be on the table if Britain takes action.

Here are some of the options which may be considered:

- World Cup snub

Official representation could be withdrawn from the World Cup in Russia if Kremlin links are proven.

Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs last week that the Government would "look at whether ministers and other dignitaries should attend" the tournament in that event.

The Duke of Cambridge has already said he has no plans to attend.

- World Cup boycott

There have been calls for the England team to boycott the tournament but their withdrawal would probably have little impact.

A coordinated protest, involving the withdrawal of multiple countries, would be far more effective in damaging Vladimir Putin's showcase international event and sending a strong message to Russia.

However, experts say the nerve agent poisoning in the small market town of Salisbury is unlikely to create enough international momentum to trigger a wider boycott.

- Statement of condemnation

Britain may call on the support of its closest allies if there is evidence of a Russian murder attempt on UK soil.

A joint statement of international condemnation could be issued from leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel, warning Russia that such actions will not be tolerated.

- Expulsion of Russians

Senior Russian diplomats and spies could be immediately expelled from the UK in retaliation.

The murder of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 led to a severe deterioration in British-Russian ties.

In July the following year, four British and four Russian diplomats were expelled from their respective embassies.

- Financial sanctions

Individuals linked to the Kremlin may be subject to financial sanctions including the withdrawal of visas and seizing of assets.

A series of sanctions were imposed by the European Union and United States after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, targeting access to capital markets, the oil and gas sectors and individuals.

The EU could tighten these measures, which it has not kept current, in the wake of the Salisbury attack to increase pressure on Russia.

11.53am: Investigators studying high-quality CCTV footage of Sergei SkripalHigh-quality CCTV footage of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the moments before they collapsed has been passed to investigators probing the attack of a Russian former double agent.

The images are understood to be clear enough to see people's faces or read a car number plate.

There were fears the city's £400,000 CCTV system may not have been working after it was besieged by technical problems.

But Matthew Dean, leader of Salisbury City Council, said the issues had been resolved around a month ago.

Crucially, the coverage includes The Maltings area, where Mr Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, were found collapsed on a bench eight days ago.

"The CCTV system was fully functional and a great deal of footage has been shared with the enquiry," he said.

"I can confirm some very high quality footage was shared on the Monday with the enquiry."

The images showing the victims in the hours and minutes before their collapse could be invaluable to investigators, who continue to scour the city for clues.

Police cordons remain in place at various locations in Salisbury, while the military have been working with counter-terror police to remove potentially contaminated vehicles and other items.

"People are used to seeing the military around," said Mr Dean.

"I think we are very fortunate as we have a military presence anyway.

"It is the home of the British Army and Porton Down, the chemical weapons research facility, is located just outside of the city."

The Conservative politician also defended fresh health advice issued a week after the attack when it emerged traces of a nerve agent had been found at The Mill pub and the nearby Zizzi restaurant.

"If there is anger I haven't discerned it. People accept that this incident is unprecedented in the British Isles and it took Public Health England some days of investigative science to find out even what the cause of injury was to Mr Skripal and his daughter.

"So the advice of yesterday was following the last few days of scientific analysis."

10.14am: UK Foreign Affairs chief: Nerve agent attack 'looking like it was state-sponsored attempted murder'

The attack on Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia is "looking awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder", the chairman of the UK's Foreign Affairs committee has said.

Tom Tugendhat said he would be surprised if Theresa May, who is chairing crunch talks on the Salisbury nerve agent attack, did not blame the Kremlin.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's a bit too early to be absolutely certain of that but we are expecting to see the Prime Minister make an announcement soon.

"And, frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin."

A police officer outside The Mill pub near to the Maltings in Salisbury, as police and members of the armed forces probe the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.

Mr Tugendhat warned that English football fans travelling to Russia for the World Cup may be at risk of harm if tensions escalate between London and Moscow.

He said: "We do need to be very, very careful for British fans who are travelling there that they are not in any way caught up in the politics of this.

"And, I'm afraid the danger of Russia responding to British fans for actions taken by their government is all too real."

In response to a request for comment from the Press Association, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said: "We consider inappropriate any mention of the Russian government in the context of what happened to Sergei Skripal.

"We have nothing to do with the story."

9.18am: Theresa May to chair talks on Salisbury nerve agent attack

Theresa May is to chair crunch talks on the Salisbury nerve agent attack amid speculation the British Government is moving closer to publicly blaming Russia.

The British Prime Minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) where ministers will be briefed on the latest intelligence on the incident.

She is likely to come under intense pressure to take tough action if a clear link to the Kremlin has been established.

The meeting comes as former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, remain critically ill in hospital eight days after they were found collapsed on a bench in the Wiltshire city.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is in a serious but stable condition in the Salisbury District Hospital, where he is said to be conscious and talking.

Our colleague Sgt Nick Bailey responds to the recent media reports about him.

The NSC brings together senior ministers from relevant departments and is attended by intelligence and military chiefs as required.

Measures potentially on the table if they do decide to take action could include the expulsion of Russian diplomats and spies, new financial sanctions against individuals linked to the Kremlin, and withdrawal of official representation from the World Cup in Russia.

On Sunday, hundreds of diners and pub-goers were urged to wash clothes and other items a week after potentially coming into contact with the nerve agent.

The "precautionary advice" was issued after traces of the substance were found in The Mill pub and the nearby Zizzi restaurant, in Salisbury.

In other developments Wiltshire Police told residents "not to be alarmed" as counter-terror police were helped by Armed forces, including Royal Marines, in the clean-up operation as:

Some eight marked and unmarked police cars were removed from Bourne Hill station in the biggest military operation yet.

Two fire and rescue lorries were seen entering the police cordon leading to Mr Skripal's house.

Investigators in hazmat suits bagged up items inside The Mill pub.

Salisbury Spy: Former KGB agent says police have not been in touch about threats he claims he has received. He believes that Russian services are behind the Wiltshire attack and others abroad. Russia denies any involvement.

England's chief medical officer Sally Davies said she believed up to 500 people would have been in either of the two venues between the Sunday lunchtime and Monday night.

She said: "I want to reassure the general public that the risk to us all from this incident in Salisbury has not changed, and that the risk to us all remains low."

The advice included machine wash clothing worn on the day, and double-bagging items which would normally be dry cleaned to await further advice.

Jamie Knight, 30, from Salisbury, will appear before magistrates in Swindon on Monday accused of breaching one of the cordons on Friday evening.

