Latest: Gunman named after opening fire on foreigners in Italian town

Update 3pm: A suspect has been arrested following drive-by shootings in the central Italian city of Macerata, officials confirmed.

Six people were wounded, one seriously, in shootings in the central Italian city of Macerata, the mayor has confirmed.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Luca Traini, an Italian with no previous record.

The man identified by the Italian Carabinieri, paramilitary police, as Luca Traini. (ANSA via AP)

Earlier: Officials in a central Italian city have confirmed that a suspect in drive-by shootings which injured a number of foreigners has been apprehended.

Romano Carancini told Sky TG24 that the victims were five men and one woman.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old Italian with no previous record.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately confirmed, but it comes just days after the dismembered body of an Italian teenager was found in the city. The main suspect is a Nigerian immigrant.

Mr Carancini confirmed that all of the victims in Saturday's shootings were black, and said that "the closeness of these two events makes you imagine that there is a connection".

The shooting spree came days after the murder of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro and amid a heated electoral campaign in Italy where anti-foreigner sentiment has become a key theme.

The head of the anti-migrant Northern League, Matteo Salvini, has capitalised on the killing in campaign appearances, and is pledging to deport 150,000 migrants in his first year in office if his party wins control of parliament and he is named premier.

The teen's remains were found on Wednesday in two suitcases, two days after she walked away from a drug rehab community.

Police have not said how many people were wounded in Saturday's shootings. The news agency ANSA said two of the injured were black, and that witnesses reported that the car was seen in the area where the woman's body was found and also near where the suspect lived.

Police had warned people to stay inside while the shootings were ongoing. Authorities ordered public transport halted and that students be kept inside schools, which are open on Saturdays.

Italians vote in the general election on March 4.