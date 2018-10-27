Latest: Gunman at Pittsburgh synagogue 'claimed innocent lives'

Back to US World Home

Update 6.24pm: The gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue "claimed innocent lives" at a baby naming ceremony, Pennsylvania's attorney general has said.

US media are reporting that several people have died in the attack at a synagogue in the city.

Update - 4.47pm: Police in Pittsburgh have confirmed that a suspect is in custody following a shooting in the area of the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

Three officers have been shot and multiple casualties have been confirmed.

No fatalities have yet been reported.

Earlier: Active shooter opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has confirmed that an active shooter is in the Wilkinsburg and Shadyside areas of Pittsburgh in the US.

It has been confirmed by local police that the shooter opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

Multiple casualties are at the scene, according to police.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters that the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area.

The area has been sealed off with Commander Lando telling the public to "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department has warned people to "avoid the area" in a tweet.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump said:

"Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene.

"People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

The gunman opened fire at responding police officers, US media has reported.

Police remain at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; more as we get it.

KEYWORDS:

PittsburghUSShootingSynagogue
By Breda Graham
Digital Journalist

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World