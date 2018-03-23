Latest: French PM says shooting and hostage-taking 'seems to be a terrorist act'

Update: 12:15pm: French prime minister Edouard Philippe has said a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France "seems to be a terrorist act".

A suspect has shot dead one person and seriously wounded another inside a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes, a police union official said.

The suspect earlier fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne on Friday morning, according to Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union.

What we know so far about hostage situation in #Trèbes, France:



- Elite police surrounding Super U shop, gunman inside



- Shots fired at policemen earlier, wounding one



- Gunman "claims to be in Islamic State group"



One police officer was injured in the shoulder but is not in a life-threatening condition, Mr Lefebvre said.

The police officers, based in the southern city of Marseille, were on a temporary mission in Carcassonne, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked interior minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site of the incident.

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation.

Earlier: A police operation is taking place in a small town in southern France after a police officer was shot and wounded.

A suspect has been surrounded at a supermarket in the town of Trebes, south of Toulouse, and might have taken hostages, national police said.

The French interior ministry said on its Twitter account that police and rescue operations are the priority.

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

Reuters is reporting that a man is holding hostages and he is claiming allegiance to Islamic State.

More to follow...