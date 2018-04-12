Latest: France 'has proof' Syria used chlorine; Merkel says Germany won't be joining military action

Story so far: France says it 'has proof' Syria used chlorine

France has proof that the Syrian government launched chlorine gas attacks, President Emmanuel Macron said.

Mr Macron said France would not tolerate "regimes that think everything is permitted".

Speaking on TF1 television, Mr Macron said "we have proof that chemical weapons were used, at least chlorine" in recent days by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government.

He did not say whether France is planning military action against Assad's government.

Mr Macron said he has been talking regularly this week with US President Donald Trump about the most effective response.

With increasing concerns about a US-Russia proxy war in Syria, Mr Macron insisted that "France will not allow an escalation or something that could damage the stability" of the region.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has say that while it is "obvious" Syria didn't eradicate its chemical arsenal, Germany will not be taking part in any military action.

#BREAKING 'Obvious' that Syria didn't eradicate chemical arsenal: Merkel — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 12, 2018

Mrs Merkel said in Berlin: "Germany will not take part in possible military action - I want to make clear again that there are no decisions - but we see, and support this, that everything is being done to send a signal that this use of chemical weapons is not acceptable."

11.20am: Trump says attack on Syria could be 'very soon' or 'not so soon at all'

US President Donald Trump has commented on the US response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria, saying that an attack "could be very soon or not so soon at all".

Mr Trump tweeted this morning that he "never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

He also said, that the US, under his Administration, "has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS".

"Where is our 'thank you America?'," he asks.

The US Security Council is due to meet later today.

10.20am: US says 'all options are on the table in response to Syria 'chemical attack'; Theresa May to hold emergency meeting

The US has said that all options are on the table in response to the suspected 'chemical attack' in Syria last week.

In a press conference held at the White House last night, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that a numver of options have been discussed by President Trump and his security team but no decision has been made as yet.

"The president and his national security team met today. That meeting was chaired by the vice president and they discussed a lot of options," White House Press Sec. Sarah Sanders says on Syria talks. https://t.co/YLYOTpuPzo pic.twitter.com/oVMgsjHSII — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2018

6.40am: Theresa May to discuss Syria 'chemical attack' at emergency Cabinet meeting, Airline suspends Beirut flights

Theresa May is to chair an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest crisis in Syria amid signs she is preparing to join US-led air strikes against the regime of President Bashar Assad.

The British Prime Minister summoned ministers to No 10 after saying "all the indications" were that the regime was responsible for an alleged chemical attack on its own people last weekend.

The UK's Ministry of Defence refused to comment on a report in The Daily Telegraph that Royal Navy submarines had been ordered into range to launch Tomahawk cruise missile strikes as early as Thursday night.

"We don't comment on submarine movements," a spokesman said.

Separately, Downing Street would not be drawn on claims Mrs May was preparing to authorise UK forces to strike against Assad with first seeking vote in Parliament.

Syrian forces seize control of Douma, Russian media reports

In a development this morning, Russian media reported Syrian government forces had seized control of the city at the centre of the escalating tensions, Douma, where the attack is said to have taken place.

Kremlin-backed news agency Tass reported a Moscow official saying that Russian military police will be deployed to the city to maintain law and order.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had said it intends to send investigators to Douma to look for any evidence of a chemical attack.

"Today saw a landmark event in Syria's history. A state flag hoisted on the Douma building heralded control over this settlement and, hence, over entire eastern Ghouta," Yuri Yevtushenko, chief of Russia's centre for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, told Tass.

Earlier: Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beiruit

An airline has announced it is stopping flights to Beirut amid safety fears as the prospect of US-led military action over chemical weapons in Syria grows.

Kuwait Airways said concerns for aircraft in the skies around Lebanon had prompted it to cancel flights to the country's capital from Thursday.

The carrier said it had received a warning from Cypriot authorities over operations in the area.

The move came after Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national airline, said it was rerouting some of its flights "due to the recent security situation between US and Syria".

Yesterday, European aviation authorities issued a warning to airlines operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, which includes pilots flying from the UK to Cyprus, of possible military action.

The "rapid alert" told crews that "due consideration needs to be taken" of possible air-to-ground strikes or cruise missiles into Syria "within the next 72 hours".

The notification from the European Aviation Security Agency (Easa) covers the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia flight information region, which includes airspace over Cyprus.

Most carriers already avoid Syrian airspace due to previous warnings from aviation regulators in the UK and other countries, but the Easa alert could affect flights in neighbouring regions.

In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, killing 298 passengers and crew.

An international investigation found the missile used was taken into Ukraine from Russia, but the latter denied any involvement.

Earlier: UN Secretary-General stresses need to prevent situation 'spiralling out of control'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need to prevent the situation in Syria from "spiralling out of control".

Guterres expressed regret on Wednesday that the UN Security Council had been unable to reach agreement on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria.

He said he had called the ambassadors of the five veto-wielding permanent council nations - the US, Russia, China, Britain and France - "to reiterate my deep concern about the risks of the current impasse".

He also renewed his "outrage" at reports of continued chemical weapons use in Syria.

In Australia, prime minister Malcolm Turnbull condemned the suspected chemical weapon attack on Douma.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne, he said: "This is a shocking attack yet again, a war crime by the Syrian government.

"Russia has enormous influence with the Syrian regime and it should bring that influence to bear to stop the use of chemical weapons.

"We cannot accept the use of chemical weapons, whether it is in Syria by the Syrian regime or on a park bench in Salisbury, England, with the use of a nerve agent by Russian agents to seek to kill the Skripals."

- Digital Desk and Press Association