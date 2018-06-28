Latest: Five die as chartered plane crashes in busy district of Mumbai

Update - 11.33am: At least five people have died after a small chartered plane crashed in a busy area of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.

Fire officials said it is not clear how many people were on board the aircraft, which came down near a multi-storey building under construction in the Ghatkopar area.

Five bodies have been recovered from the wreckage and rescue work is continuing, according to fire official R Pawar.

India Today television said the plane crashed as it was preparing to land in Mumbai.

The broadcaster added that a pilot, three passengers and one person on the ground were dead.

10.06am: Plane crashes in busy district of Mumbai

A chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, police said.

It is being reported that five people on board the plane have died.

The crash happened at a building site in the busy Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Television images showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground.

