Latest: Five confirmed dead as military cargo plane crashes near US airport

Update 7.50pm: A military cargo plane on a training mission crashed along a road near a US airport, killing at least five National Guard members from Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Black smoke rose into the sky from a section of the Air National Guard C-130 plane that appeared to have crashed into a median on the road.

Firefighters later put out the blaze.

Captain Jeff Bezore, a spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing, said the crash killed at least five people.

He said he could not say how many people in total were on the plane when it crashed in Savannah, Georgia.

Earlier: Two people have been killed after an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near an airport in the US, authorities said.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two people have been killed in the crash in Savannah, Georgia.

Ms Williams said she did not have any other details on the deaths.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/6hUqwmkNUu — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

Local members currently on scene assisting with clean up. pic.twitter.com/lSuRcqTx56 — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) May 2, 2018

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

