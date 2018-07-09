Latest: Fifth boy has been rescued from Thai cave

Latest: Rescuers trying to free eight boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand have brought out a fifth boy.

Update: 10.30am: Thai cave rescue operation resumes as downpour fails to raise water levels

The operation to rescue the remaining eight boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand is back under way.

The second phase of the operation has started a day after four boys were pulled from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the mountainous Chiang Rai region where they had spent more than two weeks underground.

Chiang Rai acting governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said the second phase began at 11am local time and authorities "hope to hear good news in the next few hours".

Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach from the cave as monsoon rains bore down on the mountainous region in the far northern province.

A person has been carried out from the Thai cave on a stretcher, according to a witness, though it is not yet clear who the person is



Authorities said heavy downpours overnight did not raise water levels in the cave, where workers continue to pump water out.

The four boys pulled from the cave yesterday in an urgent and dangerous operation that involved them diving through the cave's tight and twisting passages were in good health.

They are undergoing medical checks in a hospital and are not yet allowed close contact with relatives, who are able to see them through a glass partition, due to fear of infections.

Thailand's interior minister Anupong Paojinda had said early on Monday that the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue would return to extricate the others as they know the cave conditions and what to do. He had said fresh air tanks needed to be fixed along the underwater route.

Update 9am: Elon Musk testing submarine to help in Thai cave rescue

Elon Musk’s Space X rocket company is testing a “kid-sized submarine” that could help rescue the remaining eight boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

Mr Musk posted videos on Twitter of the aluminium sub being tested at a swimming pool. If the tests are successful, the sub would be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.

Four of the boys were rescued on Sunday.

A spokesman for Musk’s Boring Co tunnelling unit, which has four engineers at the cave, has said Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.

Earlier: Nine still stuck in Thai cave as rescuers wait to resume operation

Update 6.47am: The operation to rescue a group of boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand could resume today.

Four boys were brought to the surface on Sunday, more than two weeks after the group were trapped underground.

The Thai official leading the rescue operation, which has involved British divers, said it has gone “better than expected” and that the healthiest boys have been taken out first.

Authorities said the next phase could begin at any time during a 10-hour window that began at around 7am (1am BST) on Monday.

Heavy rain hit the area on Sunday night, with storms forecast throughout the week for the northern Chiang Rai province.

Meteorologists estimated a 60% chance of rain in the area on Monday.

It was not immediately known how rainfall had impacted water levels inside the caves where an international rescue effort is being staged.

On Sunday, chief of operations governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said 13 foreign and five Thai divers are taking part in the operation.

The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) confirmed that seven divers from the UK with “expertise in cave diving” are assisting.

Two elite British divers, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, were the first rescuers to reach the group on Monday night and are believed to be part of the team.

A BCRC spokesman said: “The UK divers are part of the core team, so they will be actively involved and that will include escorting each child out through the flooded passage.

“The operation is being supervised by the Thai authorities.

“They have had to make a quick decision because they are really concerned about the water level rising.”

Two divers were expected to accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

The entire operation to get all 13 out of the cave could take two to four days, depending on weather and water conditions, said Thai army Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam.

A doctor and paramedics were standing by to provide medical attention whenever the rescue team emerges.

Rescuers have pumped millions of litres of water out of the cave network to try to extract the group through nearly a mile of tunnels.

Thai officials are not only racing against worsening weather, but also lowered oxygen levels in the underground complex.

Former Thai navy Seal Saman Kunan passed out making the dive on Friday and died.

The boys, aged 11-16, and their coach, 25, were trapped inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai after a football game on June 23.

Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and they have been on a rocky shelf inside a cave chamber since.

Although weak, they are largely in good health, authorities have said.

