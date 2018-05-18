Latest: Fatalities reported after shooting at Texas high school

Update 4pm: Police are reporting fatalities after a shooting at a Texas high school, according to local media.

Television station KHOU and the Houston Chronicle cited unnamed federal, county and police officials following the shooting at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles south east of Houston.

The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but is not immediately releasing further details.

Assistant principal Cris Richardson said a suspect has been “arrested and secured”.

- Press Association

Earlier: Gunman reported at Texas high school

Update 2.37pmPolice are responding to a high school in Texas after a gunman was reported on campus.

The Santa Fe school district near Houston issued an alert saying Santa Fe High School had been placed on lockdown.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Major Douglas Hudson said units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone had been hurt.

WATCH LIVE: A Sante Fe student describes the active shooter situation. The high school is on lock down. Details: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/aBBcsMSCM6 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30 miles south east of Houston.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting.

The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

- Press Association