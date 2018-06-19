Latest: Families describe 'deep hole' left by death of men hit by train in London

Latest: Family and members of London’s street art scene have paid tribute to three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train.

The parents of 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood described him as a “beautiful artist”, while the family of Alberto Fresneda Carrasco, 19, said his death had “left a deep hole”.

Spray cans were found close to the bodies on tracks near Loughborough Junction station, south London, on Monday morning.

Mr Scott-Hood, from Muswell Hill, north London, was “loved by everyone, he was an intelligent and wonderful boy who had so many close friends”, his parents Susie and Perry said.

The parents of Harrison Scott-Hood said they are ‘completely heartbroken’ (BTP/PA)

Mr Carrasco, a Spanish-American who lived in north London, was keen on fashion and due to study graphic design at the London College of Communication in September.

“With great pain we have received the news of the death of our son … We believe the three were hit by a train when they were painting graffiti late at night in a particularly dangerous place. His absence has left a deep hole in the family,” a statement said.

Alberto Fresneda Carrasco was due to attend college in September (BTP/PA)

The other man, believed to be 23, has not been formally identified. Messages were left to the trio under their “tags” of Kbag, Lover and Trip on social media.

“RIP so young man too soon”, wrote one, while many messages read “Rest In Paint”, alongside images of the men’s painted tags on trains and walls.

Another read: “Stay safe people, it’s not a game.”

Graffiti on a railway line near Loughborough Junction railway station (Yui Mok/PA)

The parents of Mr Scott-Hood said in a statement: “We are completely heartbroken by the loss of our only son, Harrison.

“He was the love of our life, a kind and beautiful young man and we were beyond broken by this news.

“Many people will know Harrison loved to travel, he was a beautiful artist and spent time recently travelling around Vietnam and Cambodia.

“Harrison completed us. He is irreplaceable and we will hold the memories of him dearly.”

Flowers and three spray cans lay next to shutters at the station, which had been spray-painted with “RIP” and three love hearts this morning.

Graffiti on a railway line near Loughborough Junction railway station, (Yui Mok/PA)

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at 7.30am yesterday and rail industry sources told the Press Association the spray cans were found nearby.

The three may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate, and sources said the driver did not know his train had hit anything.

Three people have sadly died after they were struck by a train near to Loughborough Junction in South London. We're working hard to understand how they came to receive their fatal injuries https://t.co/W7zy3SU1rB pic.twitter.com/q0RrbWs0js — BTP (@BTP) June 18, 2018

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their inquiries.

BTP said the men were all from the London area and their families have been informed.

Superintendent Matthew Allingham told reporters at the scene that their injuries were consistent with being hit by a train.

The first call to police was made by a train driver but the force is still trying to identify the train that hit the men.

Superintendent Matt Allingham said the men’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a train (Yui Mok/PA)

“We know they were dead for a while before we turned up,” Mr Allingham said.

“It is a possibility that it was during the hours of darkness. That’s why it wasn’t reported earlier.”

The bodies were found on an elevated section of track with an electric third rail between Brixton and Denmark Hill.

Mr Allingham added: “There isn’t a sort of safe refuge up there so if somebody was on those tracks there wouldn’t be anywhere for them to go to avoid the train.

“As far as I understand it, if they’ve been caught in that section of track when a train came through then they really wouldn’t have had much option.”

There was unconfirmed speculation that the three may have heard the train coming and lay down, but on the wrong line.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road has opened a preliminary investigation.

- Press Association