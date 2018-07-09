Latest: European Commission will 'continue to negotiate in good faith' with UK as Raab announced as Brexit Secretary

Latest: European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters the EU would "continue to negotiate in good faith" with the UK Prime Minister following the resignation of David Davis.

The Commission's chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the resignation of Mr Davis would not hit the talks.

Asked if it was a problem, he replied: "Not for us. We are here to work."

Mr Schinas said the Commission did "not have a specific comment" about the resignation and refused to be drawn when asked to pay tribute to the outgoing Cabinet minister.

He said the Commission was "available 24/7", including over the summer, to discuss Brexit.

He added: "In this house it is very clear that our position has always been very cool. We avoided positioning the Commission in terms of psychological elements - concern, enthusiasm, disappointment and so on. We are here to do a job."

Mr Juncker spoke to Mrs May yesterday about the Chequers plan at 5pm, the spokesman said.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker

Meanwhile, Theresa May's official spokesman has been commenting on the announcement that Dominic Raab has been appointed as the new Brexit Secretary.

Asked whether Mr Raab was signed up in full to the plan agreed at Chequers, he told reporters: "The Government's position was agreed on Friday. The Prime Minister looks forward to working with Dominic Raab to deliver Brexit.

"He has been an excellent minister in the departments he has served in. She looks forward to working with him on delivering on the wishes of the British people."

Asked why Mrs May did not reappoint Mr Raab to a government post when she first took office in 2016, waiting until after the 2017 election to give him a ministerial job, the PM's spokesman said: "The Prime Minister appointed Dominic Raab to a hugely important ministry in terms of housing.

"It was a personal priority of the Prime Minister and shows the high regard in which she holds him."

Asked whether Mr Raab would be in charge of negotiations, the spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has always been, from the outset, the lead negotiator in the Brexit talks.

"But in terms of Dexeu, there is a huge body of work to be done, in terms of preparations for the United Kingdom leaving the European Union and that obviously includes no-deal preparations as well."

Update: 10.30am: Dominic Raab appointed as Brexit Secretary after Davis resignation

Dominic Raab has been appointed as Britain's Brexit Secretary after David Davis resigned from the position last night.

Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in London after being appointed Brexit Secretary. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A staunch Eurosceptic, Mr Raab was appointed Mr Davis's successor as Brexit Secretary, in a swift move which scotched speculation that Mrs May might take direct charge of negotiations herself.

The 44-year-old Esher & Walton MP enters Cabinet for the first time, having previously served in more junior ministerial posts in the housing and justice departments.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today programme just hours after his midnight resignation, Mr Davis said a leadership challenge would be the "wrong thing to do" and insisted he believed Mrs May was a "good prime minister".

Asked if she could survive, he replied: "Oh yes, of course."

Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns said Mrs May's premiership was "over" but Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers, said he did not believe there would be an immediate challenge.

Downing Street insiders insisted Mr Davis had resigned over a difference of opinion rather than as part of a push against Mrs May, and said he had "done the honourable thing".

Mr Davis said he told the PM at Chequers that he was going to be the "odd man out in this" as the latest stage of the Brexit strategy was agreed.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: "It seems to me we are giving too much away too easily and that's a dangerous strategy at this time.

Meanwhile, Sky News is reporting that the European Commission has no comment on Davis' resignation and it will continue Brexit negotiations with the UK Government

Earlier: David Davis warns UK giving away too much in Brexit talks

David Davis has warned the UK is giving “too much away, too easily” in the Brexit talks, but backed Theresa May to remain Prime Minister after his dramatic resignation rocked her premiership.

The outgoing Brexit Secretary said the Government had gone further than it should have in the negotiations, and warned it was a “dangerous strategy”.

His late-night resignation plunged Mrs May into a fresh leadership crisis and he was swiftly followed out of the Department for Exiting the EU by ally Steve Baker.

But Mr Davis said a leadership challenge would be the “wrong thing to do” and insisted he believed Mrs May was a “good prime minister”.

Asked if she could survive, he replied: “Oh yes, of course.”

The resignation letter from David Davis (Downing Street/PA)

Mr Davis told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “When we debated this at Cabinet on Friday my opening remark to Theresa was ‘Prime Minister, as you know I’m going to be the odd man out in this’.

“She knew this because I had written to her earlier in the week.”

He admitted he had “lost the argument in Cabinet”, adding: “In my view, this policy has got a number of weaknesses.

“I would be front and centre in delivering this policy, explaining it to the House, persuading the House it is right, and then going out and delivering it with the EU.

“Frankly, just as it was known what the policy was, it was also known I had concerns about it.

“It would not have been a plausible thing to do and I wouldn’t have done a good job at it.”

