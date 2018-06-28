Latest: Editor 'numb' after shooting at US newsroom leaves five dead

By Denise O'Donoghue

Update 10.50pm: The editor of the Capital Gazette said he is "devastated and heartbroken" following the shooting at the newspaper's offices today which left five people dead.

In a series of tweets, he highlighted the hard work of his team, who, he said, have "a passion for telling stories from our community".

"Devastated & heartbroken. Numb," he wrote.

"Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day.

"There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community.

"We keep doing more with less. We find ways to cover high school sports, breaking news, tax hikes, school budgets & local entertainment.

"We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better.

"Please understand, we do all this to serve our community.

"We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way.

"The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be."

Earlier: Five people killed in shooting at US newspaper

Update 9.45pm: Five people have been killed and several others were "gravely injured" in a shooting at a newspaper in Maryland, police said.

Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf confirmed the deaths at a news conference.

Multiple people are dead after shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper, officials say. https://t.co/Lf7z9cDRhY — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

Governor Larry Hogan has previously said that there were "several fatalities and several people in the hospital" following the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Phil Davis, a journalist at the newspaper, tweeted that a gunman shot through the office's glass door.

In his tweet he said: "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a car park and officers converged on the building.

Lieutenant Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police said "we did have" an active shooter in the building, but added that it was now secure.

A spokeswoman for the city of Annapolis said a suspect was in custody.

US President Donald Trump said his "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Earlier: Several people shot at newspaper office in US

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Update 8.30pm: The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, said a reporter told them of the shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He said the situation is "active and ongoing".

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a car park and officers converged on the building.

