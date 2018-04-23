Latest: Driver in custody after van hits at least eight people in Toronto

Update 7.40pm: Police in Toronto have said the driver is in custody.

Paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but would not confirm the number or severity of injuries.

#Breaking Man who fled van and was in a brief standoff with #Toronto police, pulled what appears to be a gun. pic.twitter.com/uOnOjCVbID — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) April 23, 2018

#BREAKING Police arrested the driver of the white van that hit multiple pedestrians in Toronto.

Police say 8-10 injured or killed.

Multiple ambulances taking ppl to area hospitals.#TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/DlXTGi27jA — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the incident and Toronto's transit agency said it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

A van has struck at least eight people in Toronto, police have said, but the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities said the white van hit a crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

JUST IN: Toronto police say pedestrians have been struck by a van, number of injuries are unknown pic.twitter.com/hmCuVriMwU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 23, 2018

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said the van apparently jumped the kerb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred on Monday as cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in the Canadian city to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Update: unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8 - 10 pedestrians struck further when I get it ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

