Latest: Donald Trump refuses to endorse G7 statement over Justin Trudeau's 'false statements'

Update - 7.50am: President Trump has asked US representatives not to endorse the joint statement put out by G7 leaders at their summit in Canada.

It comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made what Mr Trump says were "false statements" at a news conference after he had left.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The President says Mr Trudeau's remarks were "very dishonest and weak".

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Mr Trudeau had said: "Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.

"I reiterated to President Trump that these tarrifs threatened to harm industry and workers on both sides of our border."

The summit in Canada was marked by the US president's controversial trade policy which has put him at odds with the rest of the G7 leaders.

He warned that retaliation against metal tariffs - 25% on imports of steel and 10% on aluminium from countries including the UK and the rest of the European Union - would be a mistake after previously calling the EU approach to business "brutal".

Despite the differences, Mr Trudeau announced that the leaders had managed to agree a joint communique at the summit which highlighted the importance of "free, fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment" and said the G7 would "continue to fight protectionism".

He said: "We had some strong, firm conversations on trade and specifically on American tariffs."

But after saying he would give his relationship with fellow world leaders 10 out of 10, Mr Trump hit out at his northern neighbour.

7.11am: G7 members sign joint communique despite US trade tensions

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said all countries attending the G7 summit have signed a joint communique, despite sharp trade tensions with the US.

Mr Trudeau said the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan have reached agreement on “consensus language”.

US president Donald Trump recently slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, angering his counterparts before he arrived at the summit in Quebec.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a media availability at #G7Charlevoix. https://t.co/8IFyOgXTuJ — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) June 9, 2018

Some had predicted it would be difficult for all the leaders to reach any kind of consensus because of the sharp disagreements.

But Mr Trudeau said the leaders had “rolled up our sleeves” and settled on language they could agree to on a broad range of issues.

- Press Association