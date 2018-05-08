Latest: Chinese leader 'may have met senior North Korean official'

Update 11.30am: Chinese president Xi Jinping may have met with a high-ranking North Korean official in the Chinese port city of Dalian amid tight security, according to media reports after a North Korean airliner was spotted at the city's airport.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have been aboard the plane, although it cited no direct evidence.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper cited two unidentified sources as saying that Xi had flown to Dalian on the coast east of Beijing to meet with the official as well as to preside over the official launch of sea trials for China's first entirely self-built aircraft carrier.

Chinese internet users posting on social media described heavy security in the city and extensive flight delays on Monday. Others said they spotted a set of Red Flag limousines used by state leaders.

Earlier: A high-ranking North Korean official is believed to have visited China after an airliner from the North landed in the Chinese port city of Dalian.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have been aboard the plane.

Mr Kim visited China in March for the first time since taking power six years ago, a trip that was not publicly confirmed by the sides until after he had returned to North Korea by armoured train.

Yonhap said the plane arrived on Monday amid tight security.

Japanese broadcaster NHK ran a picture of the Air Koryo plane that it said had been taken on Tuesday afternoon at Dalian’s airport.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi poses with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a photo in Pyongyang last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported that the plane departed from Dalian later on Tuesday.

While there are no regularly scheduled flights between North Korea and Dalian, North Koreans are frequent visitors to the city and its port has been instrumental in two-way trade.

China is North Korea’s only major ally, although trade between the countries has fallen off by around 90% as Beijing enforces United Nations economic sanctions in response to the North’s nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that he had “no information to offer at this moment”.

“China and North Korea are close neighbours and always maintain normal communication and exchanges with each other,” Mr Geng said.

