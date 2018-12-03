Latest: All-clear after possible gunman reported at US university

The president of a US university says police have determined there was no threat posed to students after it went on alert earlier in the day to a report of a possible gunman.

William Peace University had issued a call for people to shelter in place earlier on campus after police informed the university of a threat that was called in.

WPU is issuing an all clear and Raleigh Police has determined there is no threat to campus. FULL STATEMENT: https://t.co/7HzPuRI9Mp pic.twitter.com/rJdGjg6LWU — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018

A university statement on Twitter says Raleigh police responded quickly and determined there was no threat.

The small liberal arts college in Raleigh declared an all-clear on Monday afternoon with university president Brian Ralph saying “at no time was campus safety compromised”.

But all classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day except for online courses at the university’s school for professional studies. Normal administrative operations were also resuming.

- Press Association

Possible gunman reported at US university

A university in North Carolina says a possible gunman has been reported on campus and is telling people to take shelter.

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene to investigate.

Update: Raleigh Police is investigating a possible gunman on campus. Continue to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/dDlbRrE4p9 — William Peace Univ. (@WPeaceU) December 3, 2018

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in Raleigh that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the legislature.

- Press Association