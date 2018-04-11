Latest: 257 people killed in military plane crash, Algeria's defense ministry says

12.15pm: Algeria's defense ministry has now said that 257 people have been killed in the military plane crash.

Earlier: Algerian emergency services say that the death tally stands at 181 after a military plane crashed soon after take-off in a farm field in northern Algeria.

The cause of the crash was unclear, and an investigation has been opened, according to the Defence Ministry.

Firefighters and civil security officers work at the scene of a fatal military plane crash in Boufarik, near the Algerian capital, Algiers. Photo: AP Photo/Anis Belghoul

Emergency services converged on the area near the Boufarik military base after the crash.

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exact how many at this point," said Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency.

He said the plane was carrying soldiers.

The Defence Ministry did not provide a death toll but expressed condolences to the victims' families.

BREAKING: Nearly Hundred people killed, others injured in #Algeria after Military plane crashed near Boufarik airport: reports pic.twitter.com/5749iL1dEt — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) April 11, 2018

The flight had just taken off from Boufarik, about 20 miles south west of the capital Algiers, for a military base in Bechar in south-west Algeria, Mr Achour said.

It was scheduled to stop off in Tindouf, southern Algeria, home to many refugees from the neighbouring western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

The Soviet-designed Il-76 military transport plane crashed in an agricultural zone with no residents, Mr Achour said.

- Digital Desk and Press Association