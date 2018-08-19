Landslides and damage to buildings reported after fresh Indonesia quake

A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok, causing landslides on Mount Rinjani and damaging buildings, as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake, centred in the north east of the tourist island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of four miles.

It was felt on the neighbouring island of Bali and was preceded a few minutes earlier by a magnitude 5.4 quake, also in Lombok’s north east.

A reporter on Lombok said the tremor caused landslides on the slopes of Rinjani and panic in villages.

Women stand in a tent at a temporary shelter after the original quake (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Video shot by the Indonesian Red Cross showed huge clouds of dust billowing from the mountain’s slopes.

Gempa kembali mengguncang #Lombok dengan kekuatan 6.5SR, siang ini (19/8) terlihat salah satu bukit di desa Belanting longsor, akibat gempa tersebut. #PMISiapBantu pic.twitter.com/06X7rVEP0l — Indonesian Red Cross (@palangmerah) August 19, 2018

The shaking toppled motorcycles and there was damage to buildings in Sembalun subdistrict, including a community hall that collapsed.

Beginilah kondisi di Desa Belanting saat gempa kembali melanda #lombok . Tim #PMI yang sedang membuat masjid darurat, sontak bantu evakuasi warga ke lokasi yang aman #PMISiapBantu pic.twitter.com/2Wq7K9y34a — Indonesian Red Cross (@palangmerah) August 19, 2018

It had sustained damage in earlier quakes, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. Homes and a mosque were also damaged, he said.

He said so far there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities but information is still being collected.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 killed 460 people, damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Mount Rinjani has been closed to visitors following a July earthquake that killed 16 people, triggered landslides and stranded hundreds of tourists on the mountain, an active volcano.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

- Press Association