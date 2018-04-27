Lack of fuel led to Chapecoense plane crash, inquiry finds
27/04/2018 - 19:56:00Back to Plane crash World Home
Fuel shortages and negligence caused a plane crash that killed 71 people in 2016, including most members of Brazilian football team Chapecoense, Colombian authorities have concluded.
The plane crashed on November 28 2016, on a mountain in Colombia just a few miles from Medellin.
Today, Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority presented the findings of a 15-month inquiry.
Officials say crew members ignored a low-fuel warning when the plane was about 40 minutes from its intended destination.
Instead of making an emergency landing at a nearby airport, they headed on towards Medellin and the British Aerospace Avro RJ85 ran out of fuel.
- AP
Join the conversation - comment here