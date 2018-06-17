Labour leadership willing to meet Donald Trump, Emily Thornberry says

Labour frontbenchers are willing to meet Donald Trump when he visits the UK next month, Emily Thornberry has said.

The shadow foreign secretary stood by her personal attacks in the US president but said she and her colleagues would accept an invitation to see him if they received one.

Ms Thornberry repeated her claim that Mr Trump is an “asteroid of awfulness”, and said she had “no problem” standing up to him on policy disagreements.

Emily Thornberry defended her comments about President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/PA)

She told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The protocol normally is is that a visiting leader will ask to see the opposition if they want to.

“If we get an invitation to see him, of course we will go and see him.”

Ms Thornberry stood by her previous comments about the US president.

She told the programme: “I called him an asteroid of awfulness, that’s because that’s what he is.”

Ms Thornberry also defended Labour’s relationship with America, saying: “I went to the United States a couple of months ago and I made a lot of good friends in the United States with people with whom we share values, and I begin all our relationships on that basis.

“And I met people in the senate and in Congress who finished my sentences for me.

“We share values with the United States, we do not share values with Donald Trump when he wants to walk away from the Paris Climate Change, when he wants to tear up the Iran nuclear deal.

“I’m happy to say that openly and I will say it to his face, I have no problem with that.”

She added: “In my view when you have a bully like that you stand up to them and you’re clear about what it is you disagree (with).”

