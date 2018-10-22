Kremlin concerned over Trump’s decision to leave nuclear arms treaty

The Kremlin has said it is concerned about US president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

Mr Trump announced on Saturday that America would walk away from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed by the US and the then-Soviet Union in 1987 in a major step towards easing Cold War tensions.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin, said Mr Putin denies Mr Trump’s allegations that Russia has violated the terms of the treaty.

Mr Peskov said the US withdrawal would “make the world a more dangerous place”.

The Kremlin’s comments came as US National Security Adviser John Bolton begins his visit to Russia.

Mr Peskov said Russian officials are anxious to hear Mr Bolton’s explanations over Mr Trump’s decision.

US security chief faces talks with Russia over nuclear treaty

US national security adviser John Bolton faces two days of high-tension talks in Moscow after President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

Mr Trump’s announcement that the United States would leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty brought sharp criticism on Sunday from Russian officials and from former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the treaty in 1987 with president Ronald Reagan.

Mr Trump said Russia has violated terms of the treaty that prohibit the US and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying ground-launched nuclear cruise missiles with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles. Donald Trump has pulled out of the INF treaty (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it has produced and tested such a missile.

Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as telling state news agency Tass that leaving the treaty “would be a very dangerous step”.

It would “cause the most serious condemnation from all members of the international community who are committed to security and stability”.

Konstatin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, said on Facebook that a US withdrawal from the treaty would mean “mankind is facing full chaos in the nuclear weapons sphere”.

“Washington’s desire to turn back politics cannot be supported. Not only Russia, but also all who cherish the world, especially a world without nuclear weapons, must declare this,” Mr Gorbachev was quoted as telling the Interfax news agency. Mikhail Gorbachev signed the treaty when he was president of the Soviet Union (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the UK stands “absolutely resolute” with Washington on the issue and called on the Kremlin to “get its house in order”, according to the Financial Times.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said that Mr Trump’s announcement “raises difficult questions for us and Europe”, but noted that Russia has not cleared up allegations of violating the treaty.

Mr Bolton and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Tuesday. On Monday, Mr Bolton meets with foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Bolton and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Tuesday. On Monday, Mr Bolton meets with foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

US senator Bob Corker, a member of Mr Trump’s Republican Party, warned that the withdrawal from the INF could lead to undoing other arms treaties. But he suggested that Mr Trump’s statement could be aimed at pressuring Moscow rather than a firm determination to leave the treaty.

“Maybe this is just a move to say, look … if you don’t straighten up we’re moving out of this,” he said. “And I hope that’s the case.”- Press Association