Korean athletes to march together at Asian Games

North and South Korea have agreed to their athletes marching together during the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

South Korea’s Sports Ministry said in a statement that the two nations reached the agreement in talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

It said they also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events in the Asian Games in August.

The ministry added that the two countries will also hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Monday’s agreement comes days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for a historic summit and agreed to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

- Press Association