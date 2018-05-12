Knife-wielding attacker kills one person in Paris city centre

A knife-wielding attacker has killed one person and injured four in the centre of Paris before being killed by police.

Paris police tweeted that the attack happened this evening in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital.

Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two.

They said the attacker died.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attacker and the reason for it are unclear.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

- AP