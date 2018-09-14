Kite-surfer filmed out on the water as waves get 'incredibly high' amid Hurricane Florence
14/09/2018 - 16:10:00Back to Hurricane Florence World Home
Someone has been filmed kite-surfing while Hurricane Florence lands on the east coast of the US.
The centre of the hurricane made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina, bringing with it life-threatening storm surges and 90mph winds.
Footage of the kite-surfer has surfaced on Twitter showing them on the water as the waves rage around them.
The person filming said: "In hurricane conditions right now, well at least the waves are incredibly high, as Florence gets closer and closer to our coast.
"I mean, this is just flat-out dangerous and something that emergency management, I mean I know he's having a great time, but this is exactly what emergency management does not want to see."
Hurricane Florence? Still gunna send it @gonepatrol (via @balleralert) pic.twitter.com/YIJxTbxq4p— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2018
- Digital Desk