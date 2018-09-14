Kite-surfer filmed out on the water as waves get 'incredibly high' amid Hurricane Florence

Someone has been filmed kite-surfing while Hurricane Florence lands on the east coast of the US.

The centre of the hurricane made landfall near Wrightsville, North Carolina, bringing with it life-threatening storm surges and 90mph winds.

Footage of the kite-surfer has surfaced on Twitter showing them on the water as the waves rage around them.

The person filming said: "In hurricane conditions right now, well at least the waves are incredibly high, as Florence gets closer and closer to our coast.

"I mean, this is just flat-out dangerous and something that emergency management, I mean I know he's having a great time, but this is exactly what emergency management does not want to see."

- Digital Desk