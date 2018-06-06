Kim Kardashian will 'never forget' telling Alice that Trump is commuting her jail sentence

Update: Kim Kardashian has said she will "never forget" telling prison convict and grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, that President Trump is commuting her sentence.

The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Earlier:

US president Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offences whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Donald Trump tweeted this image of him and Kim Kardashian West after their meeting at the White House last week.

Johnson, 63, has spent more than two decades behind bars and was not eligible for parole.

The move comes amid a recent flurry of pardons issued by Mr Trump, who has seems drawn to causes advocated by conservatives, celebrities or those who once appeared on his former reality show, The Apprentice.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Kardashian West visited the White House in May to advocate for Johnson.

Responding to the decision, Kardashian tweeted that it was the "best news ever".

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

- Digital Desk and PA