Killing of Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated – Saudi prosecutors

Saudi Arabia has said evidence shows that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated.

The Saudi prosecutors cited Turkish evidence that the killing was planned, contradicting a Saudi assertion just days ago that rogue officials from the kingdom killed him by mistake in a brawl inside their Istanbul consulate.

That earlier assertion, in turn, backtracked from an initial statement that Saudi authorities knew nothing about what happened to the columnist for The Washington Post, who vanished after entering the consulate on October 2. A vigil for Jamal Khashoggi (AP)

At a conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the killing was a “heinous crime that cannot be justified” and warned against any efforts to “manipulate” the crisis and drive a wedge between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which are regional rivals but also diplomatic and business partners.

On Thursday, Prince Mohammed attended the first meeting of a committee aiming to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence services after the killing of Mr Khashoggi, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

Mr Khashoggi, who lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for nearly a year before his death, had written critically of Prince Mohammed’s crackdown on dissent.

A statement by Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb attributed the latest findings of a joint Turkish-Saudi investigation to information from Turkish counterparts. Mr Khashoggi was killed after going to the consulate on October 2 to pick up paperwork ahead of his wedding (AP)

The evidence of Turkish investigators “indicates that the suspects in the incident had committed their act with a premeditated intention,” the Saudi government statement said.

What US president Donald Trump called “one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups” was revealed to the world by Turkish leaks of information, including references to purported audio recordings of the killing, and security camera footage of the Saudi officials who were involved as they moved around Istanbul.

As the revelations mount, Turkey is pushing Saudi Arabia for more detail.

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Palestinian counterpart.

“There is a crime here, but there is also a humanitarian situation. The family wants to know and they want to perform their last duty,” Mr Cavusoglu said, referring to hopes for a burial. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (AP)

CIA director Gina Haspel on Thursday briefed Mr Trump on the evidence about Mr Khashoggi’s death that she reviewed during a trip to Turkey. The White House did not release any details of their meeting.

Also on Thursday, Human Rights Watch said that Mr Khashoggi’s son, Salah, and his family have left Saudi Arabia for the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted.

Saudi media showed Salah Khashoggi meeting on Tuesday with the crown prince, who reportedly expressed his condolences.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “made it clear to Saudi leaders that he wanted Salah Khashoggi to return to the United States, and we are pleased that he is now able to do so,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said.- Press Association