Khashoggi ‘strangled as soon as he entered consulate’

A Turkish prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan’s office added that Mr Khashoggi’s body was dismembered and disposed of. Image purportedly showing Jamal Khashoggi entering the consulate (CCTV/TRT World via AP)

It also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no “concrete results” despite “good-willed efforts” by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Mr Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.- Press Association