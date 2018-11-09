Khashoggi fiancee shocked by reports journalist's body was discovered

The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has expressed "shock and sadness" over reports suggesting that his body may have been dissolved with chemicals.

Hatice Cengiz said on Twitter that Mr Khashoggi's killers had deprived his loved ones of conducting funeral prayers and burying him in Medina, Saudi Arabia, in accordance with his wishes.

Turkish officials said the Washington Post columnist, who was critical of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, was strangled and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 by a 15-member assassination squad.

Media reports have suggested that his body, which has not been found, could have been chemically dissolved.

Ms Cengiz said she has not received information from officials to confirm those reports.

Mr Khashoggi had gone to the consulate in order to pick up paperwork he needed for his wedding to Ms Cengiz.

